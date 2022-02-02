ANDERSON — With a big buildup for days, the expected scary weather for Madison County took its time to arrive Wednesday.
The rains came early, but the changeover to sleet and then snow were slow to follow, giving people a little extra time to make last-minute shopping stops.
In Edgewood, rain began turning into sleet about 5:20 p.m., with snow following about 7 p.m. Alexandria residents started to see snow around 5 p.m., though there was no accumulation as of 6 p.m. In Elwood, snow began accumulating around 5:30 p.m., including on the back porch of Mayor Todd Jones. As of 6:45 p.m., Anderson had yet to see snow.
With snowy and icy road conditions, vehicle accidents become more prevalent.
“It always amazes me that people say that the reason that they had a crash is because the ice made them have a crash (or) the snow made them have a crash,” said Scott Mellinger, Madison County sheriff.
One thing that he attributes winter accidents to is drivers not paying attention to their speed.
“The main reason people get into crashes during bad weather is because they’re just not paying attention to how fast they should be going,” Mellinger said.
Additionally, he said that crashes occur when drivers take routes that are considered risky in winter weather.
Mellinger advised people to allow enough time to stop properly to avoid sliding into intersections. He also suggested that people travel on busier, more heavily traveled roads, as they get the most attention from road crews.
Lastly, Mellinger urges people to ask themselves if they really have to go out.
“Did you absolutely have to go to the grocery store, or did you have enough food but maybe it wasn’t exactly the food you wanted at home,” he gave as an example.
Headed into Wednesday night, the Weather Channel said to expect temperature lows in the 20s with winds at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight, 1-3 inches of snow were expected to accumulate.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 23 and a low of 11. Throughout the day, Anderson residents can expect 5-8 inches of snow accumulation and winds at 15-25 mph.
Last Friday, Micah Mitchell, a community member of a National Weather Service group that reports local rain, hail and snow, said that the snowstorm Wednesday and Thursday would be followed by colder weather this weekend.
Going along with Mitchell’s predictions, Anderson residents can expect a high of 17 and low of -3 Friday. However, Saturday and Sunday will not be as cold. Most of Saturday will be in the mid-teens, with a high of 17 and low of 10, while Sunday has a high of 29 and low of 14.
Visit heraldbulletin.com for more winter storm coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.