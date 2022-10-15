ANDERSON — Empowering women to make a difference in the business world and the community could sum up the message of the Black Chamber of Commerce's annual women's conference at Flagship Enterprise Center Oct. 15.
Darien Thompson was highlighted as one such woman. During her speech, she said she thought sports was her only pathway to success, that was, until her father lost his bout with colon cancer in 2012.
"When he died, honestly, I didn't want to play the sport that I had been in love with all my life anymore. I felt like a piece of me was missing." she said."My dream was, I would go into the WNBA or coaching. Well clearly, the WNBA wasn't going to work, so basketball coaching was."
During the last semester before obtaining her Masters degree from Purdue University Northwest, she realized basketball coaching wasn't the path for her.
Thompson said she always wanted to help others but didn't know how to do that outside of sports. Her answer came after a conversation with a man who would become her mentor and now her boss at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Thompson's coaching dream eventually took on new wings and a new look. Instead of basketball, she would be coaching students into success as Associate Director Diversity Initiatives for Krannert School of Management of Purdue University and Director of the Business Opportunity Program or BOP Future Scholars Camp.
The BOP Future Scholars Camp, she said, is a program that affords people of color the opportunity to obtain a top-notch business degree.
When asked why she attended the event, she said she wanted to come back to where her story started and encourage young women to take the path towards their "epitome of success."
Alerting folks to the opportunities that are available, she said, was why she returned to her hometown of Anderson.
"You don't have to be a basketball player. I was a basketball player like that, but if I could go back, I could just see the amount of success that has gone through this program, with students being able to transition into amazing corporate officials," Thompson said. "It really just goes to show you, there's not just one way, there are many avenues."
Betsy Pearson, one of the organizers for the event, said resources are more readily available now than ever before. This conference is a way to bring such resources to women's attention, resources that include each other.
When asked how this event has been successful in empowering Madison County women to start their own businesses, Pearson said every year she puts on an event for the Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce and with that, nearly 15 to 20 new businesses are opened, most of which are female-owned.
She said women have a lot to offer and should be given a chance.
"Give a woman a chance and she'll make your world happen," Pearson said.