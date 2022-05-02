ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners have voted to reallocate some of the future property tax collections for bridge replacement and repair.
The commissioners on Monday voted to increase the cumulative bridge fund tax rate to $.450-cents per $100 of assessed valuation starting in 2023 from the current rate of $.359-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The increase in the cumulative bridge fund tax rate will have no impact on property taxes since it falls within the county’s overall allowable tax levy.
The current tax rate for bridge work raises $1.2 million and the increase will raise an additional $300,000 per year.
The county is responsible for the maintaining and replacement of 220 bridges in Madison County.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said last month the county currently has 17 bridges that have to be replaced or rehabilitated by 2025 at an estimated cost of $10 million.
“We have a backlog of work,” Bastin said. “The costs are increasing.”
She said the current tax rate doesn’t generate the necessary revenues to complete the projects and unless the work is done the county will have to set weight limits on some of the bridges.
The tax rate was increased in 2017 from .259-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
In other business: Bastin said the county is working with DLZ Engineering for planned future improvements to the Madison County Highway Department garage on West Eighth Street.
She said the county is considering the purchase of 25 acres directly south of the county’s highway garage.
Bastin said the county is in the process of obtaining the required appraisals of the property.
She said since it’s in the city limits, the county will have to request a rezoning of the property.