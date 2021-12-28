ANDERSON — The new district boundaries for elected positions on the Madison County Council and Board of County Commissioners have been approved.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve the new boundaries for the three seats on the Board of County Commissioners and the four district seats on the county council.
Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens voted to approve the new boundaries following the 2020 census. Commissioner Kelly Gaskill didn’t attend the meeting.
Filing for the May primary election starts on Jan. 5 and runs through noon on Feb. 4 at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Former County Councilman John Bostic was the only member of the public in attendance and voiced concerns about the 3rd District seat boundaries on the council.
Bostic said the 3rd District, which is located in Anderson Township has been changed several times in the past.
“It used to be a Democrat district, but it has been changed in the past,” Bostic said. “It’s turning into a Republican district. That’s just not fair.”
Richwine said the new maps maintained the district as predominately the city of Anderson and it remains a Democrat area.
Bostic said the 3rd District is the only one that has been changed and is the one that provides for a diverse council.
Currently Democrat Fred Reese serves on the county council from the 3rd District.
“All the districts have been changed,” Richwine said. “We kept them as close as possible and kept all the elected officials in the same district.
“I’m not playing politics,” he said. “We did the best job we could do.”
Two years ago, Gaskill and former Commissioner Mike Phipps voted to change the Commissioner maps that were based on population. Richwine voted against the change.
That map had it possible for all three Commissioners to reside in Anderson Township.
The new district maps for the commissioners guarantees that only one commissioner could reside in Anderson Township.
As approved District 1, the southern part of the county, has a population of 38,944 as compared to 34,014 in the northern district and 57,171 in the middle district which includes all of Anderson and Jackson townships.
The council maps had equal populations in the range of 32,249 for District 3 in Anderson to 32,623 in District 4, the southern part of the county.
Local resident Lindsay Brown at the Dec. 21 meeting also raised concerns about the 3rd District map.
Brown said the Black population is 8.5% of the total county population and by including a portion of the former southern district would impact the vote of the Black population.
Brown recommended that District 3 be moved to a portion of Anderson Township north of the White River and removed the area to the south of the city.
