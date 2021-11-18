ANDERSON — Madison County has put in place a procedure to distribute the American Rescue Plan funding.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted 2 to 1 to approve the plan that will have proposals submitted by county agencies scored on a variety of criteria.
Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens cast the yes votes with Kelly Gaskill voting no.
Gaskill said the county already had a process for the distribution of the funds.
“We’re changing the process,” she said.
Madison County earlier this year adopted an ordinance for the distribution of $25.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The county received $12.5 million in June with the second payment to be received in 2022.
The ordinance provides that a portion of the federal funds can be used to replace lost revenues to the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included in the ordinance is the hiring of additional staff and to pay overtime in the sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office, clerk, court system and public defender’s office to address the backlog of court cases and to speed up the process.
Jeff Graham, the county attorney, said the Madison County Council of Governments developed the plan and will score the proposals.
“The federal and state government is concerned about how the money will be spent,” Graham said. “We don’t want to have to refund money in the future. We need a detailed procedure."
Graham said once the proposals are scored, they will be brought to the commissioners and then the county council for approval.
“I look forward to seeing the proposals,” Richwine said.
He said following the meeting that county office holders agreed with the recommended procedure.
In other business, the commissioners approved a four-year contract with members of the sheriff’s department represented by the Fraternal Order of Police union.
The contract provides for a 7% pay increase in 2022 and 3% pay hikes each in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for a total of a 16% increase in the base pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.