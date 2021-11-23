ANDERSON — Madison County employees covered by the county’s health insurance plan will see a slight increase in rates for 2022.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday approved the new rates that will be an average increase for employees of approximately $4 per pay period.
The commissioners will also request the Madison County Council approve a transfer from the insurance reserve fund to cover any additional shortfalls.
“We have been behind funding for a couple of years,” Commissioner John Richwine said. “There has been a significant lag in funding in an amount to be determined.”
"The commissioners will request the county council transfer $500,000 from the insurance reserve fund and then appropriate $500,000 next year to bring the reserve fund back to $1.9 million,” Richwine said.
He said the employees share of the increased cost is $72,000 which will be shared by the 416 county employees, or an estimated $173 for the year for each.
“It’s a small increase,” Richwine said of the additional costs to the employees covered by the county’s health insurance plan. “I wish there didn’t have to be any increase.”
The health insurance cost increase is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richwine said, and should be covered by the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan funding.
“We try to fund for actual claims,” Richwine said.
In other business, It was announced that county administrator Dan Dykes will retire at the end of the year.
The commissioners voted unanimously to replace Dykes with Tom Ecker starting on Jan. 1.
Ecker has been serving as the director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The commissioners will make a new hire to fill Ecker's position.
The administrator’s position salary for 2022 is $50,368, the same as the EMA director.
Richwine said he anticipates a salary increase for Ecker as county administrator.
