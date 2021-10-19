ANDERSON — A proposed resolution to establish a jail advisory committee was not approved by the Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill would not second the motion made by Darlene Likens to pass the resolution to establish the committee.
Commissioner John Richwine was not in attendance Tuesday.
As proposed, Richwine as the president of the Board of County Commissioners would have made the appointments to the Jail Advisory Committee to consider the construction of a new $86 million, 450-bed jail.
Gaskill said she didn’t second the motion because only Richwine would make the appointments.
“I agree we need a committee, but there has to be transparency,” she said. “All three commissioners should make the appointments.”
The resolution didn’t include a specific number of people that would serve on the Jail Advisory Committee.
It did include Richwine, a member of the Madison County Council, and representatives from the Sheriff’s Department, Unified Court system and Community Corrections.
The resolution indicated that several community members could be included on the committee.
The commissioners tabled several requests for funding from the county’s $25 million share of the federal American Rescue Plan.
Likens said no plan has been developed for how county offices can apply for the funding and how the funds would be appropriated.
The county council has to approve the spending which would be based on a recommendation by the commissioners.
The tabled requests were from the Madison County Prosecutor’s office, Madison County Recorder Linda Smith and Central Records.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the commissioners have to request the funding from the county council.
“The commissioners want to have a process in place,” he said. “They want more people involved in determining how the county will use those funds.”
In other business, County Engineer Jessica Bastin received approval to have an engineering firm help prepare a request for federal funding for a bridge replacement project.
Bastin said the county will be seeking funding for the bridge on Cross Street over Killbuck Creek.
The bridge is currently rated as fair, she said, but by the time the funds are received in 2027 the span will have to be replaced.
The engineering firm will develop the funding criteria request to include maintenance reports, condition of the bridge and estimated cost of replacement.
