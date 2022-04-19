ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners has decided to use $10 million of the American Rescue Plan funds as the standard allowance by the federal government.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said Tuesday that the final federal rules concerning the ARP funds allows for a standard deduction for any valid governmental use.
He explained the acceptance of the $10 million standard allowance will let the county expend the funds without strict reporting requirements.
Madison County received $12.5 million last year and expects to receive an additional $12.5 million in 2022.
Graham said the $10 million could be used toward the county’s plan to construct a new jail at a cost of $80 million.
He said that would be a valid governmental use.
“This provides more flexibility in how the funds can be used,” Graham said.
When it was first announced how the county would allocate the $25.1 million, the requests for funding were to be scored by the Madison County Council of Governments with a recommendation to the commissioners and Madison County Council.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county will use the same process for allocating the $10 million.
The commissioners and Madison County Council already have approved spending $3 million of the ARP funds.
The highest request approved was $881,000 for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for COVID-19 mitigation measure in the jail including an air filtration system, touchless door locks, intercoms, new mattresses and cleaning supplies.,
The Madison County Health Department will get $300,000 for a facility to store the mobile clinic.
Also approved is $160,000 to hire a temporary public defender to expedite cases, particularly for inmates who can’t post bond.
There is $140,000 approved for the Madison County prosecutor’s office to buy four vehicles for investigators.
Other approved amounts include $235,000 to reconfigure the Work Release Center and $135,000 for an emergency generator for the Madison County Government Annex.
And $640,000 has been approved for five needs assessments to create a thoroughfare plan plus wastewater, water and stormwater infrastructure and parks, which are part of the county’s comprehensive plan.