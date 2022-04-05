ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners have approved an emergency elevator fix at the jail.
Andy Kidder, interim properties manager for the county, said Tuesday the floor of the main elevator at the County Jail is rotting.
He said the floor is 80% rotted and needs to be replaced; that will take about a week.
The commissioners approved a contract with American Elevator to put in a new floor for $36,110.
The commissioners also voted to sign support letters for 2023 grant applications for Community Corrections, Work Release and Adult Probation.
David Kane, director of Community Corrections, said a new state law requires a change in the electronic monitoring of people on in-home detention.
Kane said instead of using a lower cost radio frequency, the law requires using a GPS system.
He said GPS is the only accepted technology that will be more expensive to lease, buy or replace.
The cost is estimated at $17,000 and will require hiring additional employees in the Community Corrections and Adult Probation department.
Kane said the legislation requires that every violent offender be visited unannounced at least once a month.
He said Community Corrections has been using off-duty police officers, but there are fewer officers willing to do the work.
“We will have to pay a higher competitive wage or bring the visitations in-house,” Kane said.
There are 100 people in Community Corrections and 180 in Adult Probation that will have to be visited on a monthly basis.