ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners has received the study about construction of a new county jail facility with an estimated cost of $87 million.
The commissioners have set a public hearing about the jail study for 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.
Eric Weflen with RQAW recommended the county construct a new jail for between 400 and 450 beds with room for expansion.RQAW is an engineering and architectural firm based in Fishers.
Weflen said Tuesday the study showed the average inmate population in Madison County during the past 20 years ranged from 325 to 444 needed beds and that the length of stay in the jail has increased by 20%.
He said the female population has increased by 25%.
The study found a lack of space in the booking area and holding cells.
Weflen said the mechanical systems in the current jail are at the end of their usable life.
He said the current jail can not be expanded vertically, and it would be cost-prohibitive to modify the building for a future use.
Weflen recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000-square-foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
He said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second unit with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.
The design allows for the expansion of the jail to 560 beds, which would include space for programming and medical treatment.
He said the county needs at a minimum 20 acres plus parking for up to 130 vehicles.
Not included in the design is a morgue that has been requested by the coroner, Dr. Troy Abbott.
Weflen said a morgue could be added in the design.
Commissioner John Richwine said a morgue could be added in the architectural drawings if approved by the commissioners and the Madison County Council.
Brian Colton, with the consulting firm of Baker Tilly, said the projected cost is $87 million, with the county having to issue $72.7 million in bonds.
The bonds would not be issued until 2023. He said the county could have $14.2 million in reserve for the project.
Colton said the jail construction income tax adopted by the county last year will generate the annual bond payment of $5.3 million.
He said the public safety income tax increase also adopted last year will help pay the operating costs and recommended a property tax backup for the bond payment to lower the cost to the county.
