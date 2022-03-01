ANDERSON — With no public comments, the Madison County Commissioners have voted to recommend spending $3 million of American Rescue Plan funding.
Jessica Bastin, Madison County engineer, presented the proposed funding Tuesday at the commissioners’ meeting.
It was noted that meetings of both the County Commissioners and County Council are open to the public.
The commissioners endorsed the funding request, but Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said she received the proposal just 15 minutes before the meeting. She said she would have liked to have gotten it much earlier.
Commissioner John Richwine said the intent was to get the proposal to all commissioners earlier, but it was being worked on earlier Tuesday morning.
The request would fund 21 different proposals requested by 22 county departments.
Bastin said this initial $3 million would be used to secure an additional $500,000 in funding, with some money requested for studies to further county economic development. Other funding will go to criminal justice.
She said the second round of appropriations is expected to be made in June.
The county will receive a total of $25.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to distribute.
The commissioners previously announced the process to allocate that money would include the Madison County Council of Governments scoring requests for funding and recommending to the commissioners and County Council which ones to fund.
COG is presently scoring applications for funding, Richwine said.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the County Council will consider appropriating $3 million in ARP funding to the commissioners. The council has to approve all county appropriations.
Bastin said there were 40 requests made for $5.4 million in funding; some items like premium pay and new initiatives were delayed for further review.
She said five needs assessments for creation of a thoroughfare plan, wastewater, water and stormwater infrastructure and parks are part of the county’s comprehensive plan.
“We want to prepare for infrastructure needs in the future,” Richwine said. “We want to have the funds and plans in place.”
The highest request was $881,000 for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for COVID mitigation measures including an air filtration system for the jail, touchless door locks, intercoms, new mattresses and cleaning supplies.
The Madison County Health Department is requesting $300,000 for a facility to store the mobile unit.
In a proposal is $160,000 to hire a temporary public defender to expedite cases, particularly for inmates who can’t post bond.
There is $140,000 requested by the Madison County prosecutor’s office to buy four vehicles for investigators.
One request for $235,000 would reconfigure the Work Release Center, and one for $135,000 would purchase an emergency generator for the Madison County Government Annex.
The five needs assessment proposals have been recommended for $640,000. Bastin said work on those proposals could be done in collaboration with existing utilities.
Members of the county team that reviewed the proposals and forwarded them to COG were Bastin; Jerry Bridges, COG executive director; Tom Ecker, county administrator; Anthony Emery, County Council member; Ben Gale, County Council president; and Rick Gardner, county auditor.
Also on the team were Jeff Graham, county attorney; Scott Mellinger, sheriff; Brad Newman; planning director; Richwine; Tom Shepherd, county surveyor; and Rob Sparks, director of the Corporation for Economic Development.
