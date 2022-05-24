ELWOOD — Though they are likely to see the first payments coming out of Indiana’s portion of the opioid lawsuits in July, few Madison County government bodies have concrete plans on how the money is likely to be spent.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said he and other city officials have had informal discussions about how their share of the money can be used.
“We got some ideas but nothing set in stone. We didn’t set anything in stone till we knew what we were getting,” he said. “I think we kind of thought we would use it for public safety. Mainly our police and fire have had to deal with that. It’s cost them a lot of hours and time.”
Alexandria is expected to share in more than $8.3 million, part of a $26 billion distributor settlement agreement reached in two nationwide opioid lawsuits. One is against McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and the other against Janssen/Johnson & Johnson.
Litigation is ongoing with retailers, such as pharmacies.
“There are still some defendants in bankruptcy like PurduePharma,” said John Knoll, attorney with Indianapolis-based Cohen & Malad, which represented local municipalities.
Alexandria, Elwood, Madison County and Pendleton were plaintiffs in some of the 3,000 lawsuits nationwide against manufacturers and distributors of opioids. However, all the municipalities in the state and county, such as Chesterfield, Frankton and Summitville, that have not opted out of the settlement agreement also will benefit from it.
According to the agreement, Indiana will be allocated a little more than $507 million of these particular settlements. That amount will be evenly shared by the state and local communities, Knoll said.
Funds are expected to be released in 18 annual payments.
Government bodies receiving settlement money will need to establish separate accounts to receive and spend it.
Under the agreement, communities and their agents will be allowed to use the money they receive for a broad number of projects and services related to opioid abatement and prevention.
For instance, they may provide direct aid to those who are addicted to opioids through training and distribution of Naloxone to reverse overdose, medication-assisted and other opioid addiction treatments and expanded syringe services programs. The agreement also allows the funds to be used for support services for what are called “co-occurring” needs, such as housing, transportation and job training for those who are addicted to opioids.
The agreement specifically mentions services for special populations, including pregnant and postpartum women and their newborns and those who are incarcerated.
The agreement also funds prevention programs, including health provider education to prevent overprescribing of opioids, evidence-based programs in schools and pre-arrest diversion programs.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said how the money will be spent has not been formally discussed. However, he added, the amount received in the settlement will never be able to reimburse the real costs to the city.
“Opioid addiction is something my administration takes very serious and we want to utilize the settlement the best way possible,” he said. “The determination of how the money will be spent will be reviewed by myself, the Council, and Madam Clerk along with direct conversations with our public safety officials and medical service providers.”