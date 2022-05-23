ELWOOD — Municipalities in and around Madison County have some big decisions to make about how to spend the money they will receive as damages in one of the national opioid lawsuit settlements expected to be released around July 15.
They are expected to share in more than $1.3 million, part of a $21 billion distributor settlement agreement reached in a nationwide opioid lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, among others.
Represented by the Indianapolis-based law firm of Cohen & Malad, Alexandria, Elwood, Madison County and Pendleton are among hundreds of communities nationwide that joined the lawsuits.
However, all the municipalities in the state that have not opted out of the settlement agreement will benefit from it.
According to the agreement, Indiana will be allocated a little more than about $411,322,687 of the settlement. At more than 9.9%, California will receive the highest percentage.
At nearly 16%, Indianapolis will receive the largest single amount of the state’s settlement allocation.
Payments are expected to be made over seven years.
A settlement with the manufacturers of opioids is still pending.