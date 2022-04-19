ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners voted to remove Dr. Troy Abbot from the county Board of Health in a tumultuous meeting.
Attorney Jeff Lockwood, representing Abbott at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, was denied the opportunity to address the board.
John Richwine, president of the Board of Commissioners, repeatedly said Lockwood could not make a presentation and called for the vote.
Richwine and Commissioner Darlene Likens voted to remove Abbott; Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast a no vote.
Lockwood several times asked to be allowed to address the board, which Richwine repeatedly denied.
“I want to make a record and get a transcript of the meeting,” Lockwood said. “I have a right to speak for my client. He has a right to counsel and a hearing.
“This is looking like a railroad.”
Richwine said elections have ramifications, and people have been removed from boards in the past.
“I’m not allowed to speak at a public meeting,” Lockwood said. “You’re denying Dr. Abbott the right to be heard. You’re not getting away with this.”
Later in the day, Lockwood said Abbott is considering taking legal action against the Board of County Commissioners.
Lockwood said he was prepared to present a proposal by which Abbott would have resigned from the Board of Health at the end of 2022.
Abbott originally was appointed to the Board of Health as a Democrat, but he switched parties in the 2018 primary to run successfully as a Republican for Madison County coroner.
State statute prohibits more than four members of the same political party from serving on the seven-member board.
When Abbott changed his party affiliation, it put five Republicans on the local Board of Health.
He was replaced by Dr. William Kopp.
The remaining six members of the Board of Health were reappointed.
Likens said appointments of Board of Health members were made based on their party affiliation when named to the board.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said the Board of Health members serve at will of the commissioners, who could replace them at any time.