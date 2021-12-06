ANDERSON — Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott followed all the required procedures after striking a deer while driving a county-owned vehicle.
Abbott struck the deer on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. while driving on County Road West 280 North near the intersection with North County Road 900 West.
The police report filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department stated Abbott was traveling east on County Road 280 North when the deer ran into the roadway.
“I was traveling 30 miles per hour,” Abbott said Monday. “The deer jumped out and hit the front of the car.”
Abbott said when he got out of the Chevrolet Tahoe the deer ran off.
“I called the sheriff’s department right away to file a police report,” he said.
As required by Madison County, Abbott contacted the county commissioners in regard to the accident the next day and submitted to a blood test for the presence of alcohol.
The blood test came back negative, according to County Human Relations Director Beatrice Ramey.
Damage to the Tahoe has been estimated at $4,100.
