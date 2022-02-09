ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved pay increases for 106 employees that work in the criminal justice system.
The council voted Tuesday to approve the increases which are being funded through the .15% increase in the public safety income tax that was approved last year.
The increased local income tax is expected to raise $1.5 million to be used for public safety.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the council had approved expenditures of $989,762 at the January meeting.
Following action by the council an additional $292,594 was approved leaving a projected balance of $217,644 for the remainder of the year.
Last year the elected judges, prosecutor and sheriff worked to have the public safety income tax to increase salaries in an effort to retain employees.
The tax was adopted despite the fact that the Madison County Council voted against the increase.
“One-time expenses will be difficult,” Council President Ben Gale said of the remaining balance. “It’s good to have a cushion.”
Councilman Jerry Alexander said public safety officials worked to have the local public safety income tax passed to provide funding for their respective offices.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger received approval for 4% increases for all jail officers and for a pay matrix system to reward employees for years of service.
“We’re hoping to attract more people and retain employees,” he said. “Every sheriff is having problems keeping jail employees.”
Mellinger said Marion County is offering a $5,000 bonus for new jail employees.
He said the county currently has three full-time and four part-time job openings at the jail.
Chief Judge Steve Koester said the court system requested a 7% pay raise in the 2022 budget, but was approved at 3%.
He said the additional $125,000 would provide the 4% pay hike.
Councilmen Fred Reese and Mikeal Vaughn voted against the expenditures citing the fact county employees were provided with a 3% raise this year.
Vaughn said it was unfair to give the extra increase to some county employees and not everyone working for the county.
He made a motion to not consider pay increases during the year, only at the annual budget sessions. Vaughn amended the motion to include additional pay increases could be approved in an emergency.
“We gave 3% across the board,” Vaughn said. “We’re leaving some employees out.”
Councilman Rob Steele said he would vote against the motion stating elected officials and department heads know the need of their offices.
“We can’t have a blanket policy,” Councilman Anthony Emery said. “It would be a mistake to limit office holders from running their offices.”
Councilman Fred Reese said Vaughn’s motion was to keep control of spending.
“Our job is to keep an eye on spending,” he said. “We’re two months into the budget and we’re giving raises. We should stop giving raises between budget cycles.”
The motion was defeated by a 5-2 vote with Vaughn and Reese voting for adoption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.