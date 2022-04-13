ANDERSON — To alleviate a backlog of cases in the juvenile court system the Madison County Council has approved the hiring of a magistrate.
The county council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve $44,253 for the salary from the county’s public safety fund.
Steve Koester, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2, said the county had a unique opportunity since state statute allows for one magistrate in the court.
Koester said since the position is a state judicial officer, Indiana will pay the retirement and insurance costs.
“The bulk of the cases are abuse and neglect cases filed by the Indiana Department of Child Services,” he said. “We have 500 kids in foster care currently.”
Koester said the reason most children are removed from their homes is parental use of methamphetamine and heroin.
“I’m working 12 hours a day and on weekends,” he said. “We need a magistrate.”
Koester said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog of cases and currently he only has a part-time commissioner.
“The main goal is to reunite the children with their families,” he said.
Koester said state law allows for the termination of parental rights after one year if the children cannot be returned to their parents.
“The state could file 600 cases to terminate parental rights,” he said. “In Madison County some of those cases have been pending for up to five years.”
Local attorney Nancy Moore said this is a sensitive time for the children in Child in Need of Services Cases.
“The child is in limbo,” she said. “The children are in limbo for years until the court decides on termination of parental rights.”
In other business: Councilman Anthony Emery said the county’s Personnel Committee met with David Kane, executive director of the Madison County Community Corrections Center.
Emery said the county doesn’t have a training coordinator position for CJC and there are no records of annual training.
“There is no formal training plan in place,” he said.
Emery said the council will be asked at the May meeting to create a training coordinator position with a salary of $46,400.
“We need a plan, training records maintained and a training coordinator,” he said.