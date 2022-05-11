ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved the hire of two new employees and approved a salary increase for the county administrator.
The council Tuesday voted to approve a “floating” court reporter that will be working in all five criminal courts when the regular court reporter is taking time off.
Chief Judge Steve Koester said because of the backlog in completing court related paperwork the current court reporters are amassing comp time, instead of overtime pay.
He said Circuit Court Division 5 is now dealing with most of the Level 6 felony charges and that Judge Scott Norrick is working to reduce the number of cases.
Koester said the floating court reporter will be working in Norrick’s court to catch up on the pending cases.
“COVID is creating more work,” he said with the resumption of jury trials. “But there is still more work than the number the employees can handle.”
The annual salary of $37,334 and benefits will be paid from the county’s Public Safety Fund.
The council approved the hiring of a training coordinator for Madison County Community Corrections (MCCC) at an annual salary of $46,500 plus benefits from the Public Safety Fund.
David Kane, director of MCCC, said there are 41 items for training and there needs to be someone to oversee the training of new employees.
“We lacked a central coordinator for training currently,” he said.
At one point while the council was considering new funding requests, Katherine Callahan, chief deputy in the Madison County Coroner’s office, said that office is consistently told there is no money available.
Council President Ben Gale said the council was considering the requests and not the coroner’s office.
Callahan said the office needs money for autopsies, fuel costs and vehicles to transport bodies.
Gale said maybe there is a reason the office has not received funding without elaborating.
“It’s a political agenda,” Callahan said.
By a 5 to 2 vote the council approved a $10,000 pay increase for the county administrator to an annual salary of $59,884 as requested by the County Commissioners.
There were none of the three commissioners at the meeting.
Councilman Fred Reese said the administrator was a new hire and shouldn’t have been considered after it was defeated at the March meeting.
Gale said the council requested additional information about the position which was provided by the Human Resources Department that showed comparable salaries for the position in other counties.
Reese noted that the council eliminated the position in the past and that Commissioner Kelly Gaskill performed the job duties.
Callahan said the administrator’s job posting said a bachelor’s degree was required, which Tom Ecker doesn’t have.
“You need to stop saying one department is more important than other,” she said.
Councilman Anthony Emery said the job posting indicated a degree or related work experience.
Gale said the coroner’s office didn’t request to be placed on the council’s agenda.
Councilman Jerry Alexander said Ecker is an engineer and is certified in construction.
“We’re about to build a jail,” he said. “The position is needed because when we remodeled the courthouse it cost $1 million more than expected.”
The council voted to approve the pay raise with Reese and Mikeal Vaughn casting the no votes.
A motion made by Reese to deny the request was defeated by the same 5 to 2 vote.