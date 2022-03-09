ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has changed the rules governing their monthly meetings to allow for more public input.
Council President Ben Gale announced Tuesday that the council considers different requests for funding on a monthly basis.
“We are now going to allow public comment on any new money requests and for the American Rescue Plan funding,” Gale said.
He said the public comments will be allowed after the presentation by office holders and department heads for new funding.
“The comments have to stick to the issue being addressed,” Gale said. “We’re limiting the comments to three minutes or less.
“It’s our time to listen to the public,” he said.
Gale also asked that people attending meetings take any conversations outside the council chambers to allow other residents to hear the discussion on a particular issue.
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said members of the public should be recognized by the president of the council.
“Don’t comment from your seat,” he said.
The new policy went into effect at the meeting and members of the public were allowed to address the council on the requested $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding that was approved by the council.
In other business, the council voted 4-to-3 to deny a request from the Madison County Commissioners to increase by $10,000 the salary for the county administrator’s position.
The current salary is $49,884.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill joined with fellow commissioner John Richwine in support of the pay increase.
Richwine said Wednesday the request will be made at the council’s April meeting.
Councilman Jerry Alexander requested additional information to include a comparison of the administrator’s salary in similar sized Indiana counties.
Richwine said the council members will be provided with additional information in support of the raise.
The administrator’s position was eliminated from the budget in 2020 and was renewed in 2021.
“In 2020 we eliminated the position for nine months,” Councilman Fred Reese said. “I was very disturbed when the position came back.”
Reese, who supported the raise as a member of the county’s personnel committee, voted against the increase.
“When we eliminated the position no one complained,” he said. “I’m trying to get justification for the position.”
Gale said the position was eliminated in 2020 because the commissioners overspent the budget for legal fees.
“Giving raises three months into the year, is it fair to other employees?” Vaughn said. “We should stick to the budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.