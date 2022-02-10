ANDERSON — The Madison County Council took no action on a request for additional funding by county coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
Abbott requested an additional $25,390 to pay for future professional services including autopsies and toxicology testing.
There was no motion to approve the funding by council members Tuesday.
The council did approve almost $50,000 to replace funds transferred from the account in January to purchase equipment for the cooler being used as a temporary morgue.
Abbott said the request for the additional funding was to cover costs for autopsies in 2021, stating he has spent $59,000 this year.
Several council members questioned how the funding is being spent.
Council president Ben Gale said the coroner’s office for 2021 had a budget of $224,553 and an additional $244,584 was approved to cover the cost of previous bills.
“We have to consider all funding at times,” Gale said. “The question is if the office is being managed appropriately.”
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn asked that Abbott provide the council with documentation of the bills that were paid in 2021 and 2022.
“I’m uneasy,” Vaughn said of the new money request. “We appropriated all that money, there has been a lot of money spent.”
Abbott was asked if he filed documentation with the auditor’s office to encumber funds approved in 2021 to be carried over to 2022.
Abbott said he filed the encumbrance request with the auditor’s office on Dec. 20.
Auditor Rick Gardner and Robin Wagner of the auditor’s office said no request was ever filed.
In January, Abbott told the council he didn’t file the encumbrance and his chief deputy Katherine Callahan said at the Tea Party meeting the encumbrance was not filed.
“There was no encumbrance turned into our office,” Gardner said. “I don’t appreciate false statements being made and calling my employee a liar.”
Abbott said his office has spent $135,000 this year on professional services.
Gale said in 2021 the council approved $80,000 knowing it would not be enough and increased the amount to $140,000 for 2022.
“You’re using new money to pay for bills from last year,” he said.
Abbott said the office spent $60,000 in November, December and January.
He said some of the funds were used in 2021 to remodel the coroner’s office and to purchase furniture and fire proof cabinets.
Gardner said Wednesday the Madison County Health Department paid for the remodeling costs.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Abbott said. “The office has operated on a shoestring budget for years.”
He said there are outstanding bills for lab work and X-rays to be submitted for payment.
Councilman Jerry Alexander said the council is trying to determine why expenses are so much higher than in previous years.
“You mention the pandemic,” he said. “People are dying in the hospital.”
Alexander asked if Abbott was performing autopsies on people dying in the hospital where a death certificate is issued.
Abbott said death certificates list complications from COVID, but we need to know the cause of death.
He said the coroner decides when an autopsy is done.
“We determine if it’s reasonable to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” he said. “There are national standards we have to follow.”
Callahan asked why the office didn’t receive CARES Act money in the past instead of spending taxpayer dollars.
“CARES Act is taxpayer dollars,” Gale said.
Gardner said the county received $4.2 million for public safety related expenses and wages and the program ended in 2020.
Abbott said his office will be applying for funding through the American Rescue Plan.
