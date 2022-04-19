ANDERSON — Through the first week of April the Republicans running for party nominations for the four seats on the Madison County Council have spent an average of $5,711.
The race with the most spending is for the District 1 seat. Incumbent Jerry Alexander and his opponent Bethany Keller combined have spent $18,767.
Alexander has raised a total of $11,618 and spent $11,114 and has a cash balance of $504. Most of the funds have been provided by the candidate.
Keller, a first-time candidate, has raised $8,105 and spent a total of $7,653 leaving a balance of $456.
She received an additional $5,000 contribution from the regional board of Realtors after the reporting period.
Keller has provided $5,000 of her own funds to the campaign and received a $1,000 donation from the Cupp family.
The two candidates in District 2 are reporting having spent $15,198.
Diana Likens, appointed to finish the term of Steve Sumner last June, reported raising $14,113 and spending $9,708 leaving a balance of $4,405.
She received a $2,000 contribution from the Committee to elect Darlene Likens and the campaign has $9,835 of debt.
Devin Norrick has raised $6,736 and spent $5,490 through April 8 and has a cash balance of $1,246.
Norrick has provided $6,336 toward his campaign.
In Council District 3 where two Republicans are seeking the nomination to oppose incumbent Democrat Fred Reese in November have spent a combined $5,649.
Jodi Norrick reported providing the campaign $3,825 and has spent $3,525 leaving cash on hand of $300.
Pete Heuer, a former member of the council, has reported raising $2,285 and spending $2,124 leaving a cash balance of $161.
Heuer’s campaign received $1,500 from the political action committee Friends of Madison County.
Challenger Kaele Albert is outspending current District 4 councilman Rob Steele in the contest for the nomination.
Steele was elected in a Republican Party caucus in 2020 to complete the term of Anthony Emery. Emery was elected to an at-large seat on the council.
Steele has provided $3,865 of his own money into the campaign and reported expenditures of $365 leaving a balance of $3,500.
Albert reported raising $9,700 and spending $5,707 leaving a balance of $3,993.
Her campaign is showing a debt of $5,707 and received $1,250 contributions from both Cowpokes and Jeff Boone Auctioneers and $1,000 from Sean Smith.