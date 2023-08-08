ANDERSON — Plans are being created for the future of Interstate 69 as it runs through Madison County.
John Lavine with the Madison County Council of Governments said last week the study will cover from exit 214 through exit 226 in the county and will include a one-mile buffer zone on both sides of the interstate.
“We’re working on goals and objectives for the entire study area to include pedestrian and bicycle lanes,” he said of possible frontage roads along I-69.
Lavine said the study is being done in three segments from exit 214 to exit 219; exit 219 to exit 222 and from exit 222 to exit 226.
“We want to create minimum standards and to have memorandums of understanding in place with all the effected communities,” he said. “The goal is for regional development with the communities pooling money together for specific projects.”
The study will look at future land use for what is currently predominately agricultural uses.
“The available utilities have enough capacity for the current demands,” Lavine said.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG, said the study will include a frontage road on both sides of the interstate.
“We want it to look like a parkway,” he said.
Bridges said most of the area is a blank sheet of paper for future development.
COG policy members were updated on projects in Alexandria.
One includes a business incubator site on Church Street that will contain a performance area, promenade and small out buildings for retail outlets.
There is a similar project in Michigan that allows businesses started on Facebook to have a site for sales directly to the public.
The second project is green space and an amphitheater near the Church Street location.