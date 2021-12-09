ANDERSON — A member of the Madison County Council of Governments Policy Committee has recommended making a dangerous intersection near Pendleton a four-way stop.
Bob Jones, a Pendleton Town Council member, recommended Thursday that the Indiana Department of Transportation make the intersection of Ind. 13 and County Road 800 South a four-way stop.
“This could be a temporary solution,” he said.
On Nov. 22, three Pendleton teenagers were seriously injured in an accident at the intersection. All three were transported to Indianapolis-area hospitals in serious condition.
The Madison County Commissioners and the town of Ingalls have sent letters to the state agency to speed up the process to install traffic signals at the intersection. The Council of Governments didn’t take any official action Thursday.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the November accident brought new attention to the intersection’s issues.
“It’s a major safety concern,” she said. “We’re asking INDOT to expedite the improvements.”
Bastin said bids for signalization at the intersection have been set to be accepted in July 2023, and that actual work might not be completed until 2024.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said the intersection is on the radar of INDOT.
“I don’t know if INDOT can speed up the process,” he said. “It’s pretty tough to get a project speeded up.”
Bridges said INDOT has been working on the project for four years and the work is dependent on available funding.
“The good news is the project is not delayed,” he said.
Transportation planner Dave Benefiel said INDOT has started the process of securing right-of-way for installing traffic signals at the intersection.
