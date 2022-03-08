ANDERSON — Madison County has spent the first $3 million of its American Rescue Plan funding.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to provide the first $3 million of the $25.1 million the county has received.
Jessica Bastin, Madison County engineer, said an evaluation committee received 40 proposals with $5.4 million in requests.
She said all proposals were reviewed for justification and documentation, and 21 of the proposals were approved.
“We want to get the plans in place and start funding projects for the future,” Bastin said. “This is a great opportunity.”
She said the county anticipates three rounds of funding, and the first round looked at future needs of the county in preparing for the next pandemic and for economic development projects.
“Some of the proposals require long-term funding, and we want to know where those funds come from after 2026,” she said.
Commissioner John Richwine said the proposals set the basis for the future.
“Other grant funds will become available, and we want to have a plan in place,” he said. “The county will see the results in the future.”
The four needs assessments that were funded were for a thoroughfare plan plus water, sewer and stormwater needs in the county in the future.
Those assessment proposals were approved for $640,000, Bastin said, and could be used in collaboration with existing utilities.
“We want to look at areas that are underserved,” she said. “Where the gaps are and look at expanding existing (utility) districts.”
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said he liked the 21 proposals presented for funding.
“Maybe we can offset some expenditures rather than paying for them from the general fund,” he said.
Anderson resident John Bostic noted that the approved funding included $881,000 for COVID-19 precautions at the jail.
“We just passed a safety tax increase,” he said. “Why aren’t we doing these projects through the tax?”
Lauren White asked how people can submit a request for funding and how to make the request.
“This is the first round,” Bastin said. “We are heading to putting it on the county’s website and to meet with community members.”
