ANDERSON — Madison County Circuit Court 6 Magistrate Jason Childers is considering making permanent a workplace violence restraining order requested by the Boy Scouts of America Crossroads Council because of what they characterize as threatening emails sent by a former volunteer.
Crossroads Council’s President and CEO Joseph E. Wiltrout told the court during the hearing Monday that he fears for himself, his family and his staff because of the of the “escalating barrage” of emails from Alan D. Kilburn about a new gun range at Camp Kikthawenund. He also said their sender is defaming his reputation and that of the Boy Scouts with what he said are unfounded allegations about the safety of the gun range.
“I’ve never had dealings with a volunteer like this,” he said. “It’s taken a lot of time, resources and donor dollars that have been put toward dealing with Mr. Kilburn.”
However, Kilburn, wearing around his neck a Silver Beaver, the Crossroads Council’s highest award, said he understood he was in violation of an ex parte restraining order. However, he said he believes BSA is violating his First Amendment rights by trying to shut down his ability to communicate about the matter.
“I have continued to send the emails because I don’t believe your restraining order should have been sent to me,” the Anderson resident said. “I made no physical threats. The only thing I have done is send out emails stating the facts.”
Childers made clear at the outset that the two-hour hearing was only about the restraining order and not the merits of Kilburn’s complaint regarding the gun range. Kilburn claims the gun range does not have the proper setbacks to keep users, nearby property owners and kayakers and canoers on Pipe Creek safe.
Wiltrout described Kilburn, 70, as “very confrontational” and as “assertive, condescending and threatening.” Every time Kilburn received an unsatisfactory response to his complaint from one person, Wiltrout said, he sent it to another, drawing in national BSA officials, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and anyone else he thought might listen and take action.
“Whenever Mr. Kilburn doesn’t get to hear what he likes, his tone and tenor escalates to the next level,” Wiltrout said.
Kilburn countered he contacted the others because Wiltrout by his own admission did not respond to his emails, though he did meet with him in person on Nov. 30, 2020.
“I would say that meeting was somewhat cordial,” Wiltrout said.
At that time, Wiltrout said, Kilburn promised to stop sending emails.
“By the time I got back to the office, there were several emails, and it was a 35-minute drive,” Wiltrout said.
Though others had expressed concern about what they perceived as an escalation in Kilburn’s rhetoric, no action was taken until December 2020 when in advance of an annual Boy Scouts luncheon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Kilburn sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb. In it, Kilburn questioned the governor’s support of the Boy Scouts and shared what he would say about BSA if he had been asked to speak.
The letter caught the attention of Statehouse security who interpreted it as a threat that Kilburn might try to disrupt the event. BSA’s Indianapolis-based attorney Anthony Jost told the court that Lt. Scott Pratt, security liaison for the governor’s office, asked the organization to file a report with the Indiana State Police.
Based on their conversations with Kilburn, ISP Detective Anthony J. Klettheimer and ISP Lt. Jeffrey C. Hearon each testified that they feared Kilburn is fixated on the gun range and that his obsession poses a threat to BSA and Camp Kikthawenund staff. They testified that Kilburn cut short an interview in their offices but followed up with more than 30 emails.
“He’s trying to make a point, but he’s to a point where he’s just obsessed with this,” Klettheimer said.
However, Klettheimer disputed the number of emails sent to others was “hundreds, if not thousands,” as asserted by Wiltrout.
Hearon testified that he believed Kilburn engaged in intimidation when he tried to negotiate his way back into being a Boy Scouts volunteer by promising to drop his campaign against the gun range in exchange.