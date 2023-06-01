ANDERSON — After a life-altering motorcycle accident, Anderson resident Lawrence “Kelly” Jones is wondering: What’s taking so long with the court system?
Jones and his now-ex-wife Lisa Widener were struck at 11:05 p.m. June 10, 2021, by Corena Swain on Broadway north of downtown Anderson. Swain had a blood alcohol level of 0.205%, more than twice the legal limit.
Jones suffered severe injuries. He says he’ll have to wear a back brace for the rest of his life or risk paralysis.
Swain was released from jail after roughly 15 hours of incarceration. Her trial is set for July 10, more than two years after the accident. According to Jones, it’s taken much too long.
“I just feel that they should do something about this,” he said. “They should lock her up and make her pay for what she’s done.”
Court records show Swain’s trial has been rescheduled three times with the most recent date being July 10. However, it could be rescheduled after her trial readiness hearing on June 27.
While Jones believes the case should have been decided long ago, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings notes that more than 2,000 felonies are filed each year in the county, leaving dockets overflowing.
Two years, in a case like Swain’s, is not unusual, according to Cummings.
Per Indiana trial rules, cases must go to trial within 70 days to six months after charges are filed, if the defendant is incarcerated, according to Cummings.
If they’re not incarcerated, it could be even longer.
Despite such rules, there are exceptions; extensions or “continuances” can be filed, he said.
In Swain’s case, three continuances were filed; one by the state and two by Swain.
Continuances can be used to make circumstances favorable for the defendant as witnesses can become harder to find and defendants can remain free for longer.
Though they can be manipulated, such systems are in place primarily to keep trials fair for all involved, according to Cummings.
“If you push a defendant to trial where they haven’t had a meaningful opportunity to get the information they need, that wouldn’t be in the interest of justice,” he said.
Jones and Widener have paid dearly.
Before his accident, Jones provided transportation for folks, which allowed him to make ends meet. Now, Jones is unable to work and is living with his brother.
“They shouldn’t be dragging this out,” he said.