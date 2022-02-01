Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 41F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.