LAPEL — As in other parts of the state, the survival of day cares, including preschool centers, church-based programs or those run out of homes in Madison County is mixed.
For instance, the pre-school site at Elwood Elementary School has the backing of the state’s On My Way Pre-K program.
Kim Bourke, owner of Olevia’s Gingersnaps in Lapel, reported earlier this year she was able to remain open only because of an infusion of cash from the federal Payroll Protection Program.
But Mollie Cole, who opened Mollie’s Bright Smiles Daycare in Alexandria in September 2019, never was able to regain traction after trying to reopen in June 2020, three months after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order was instituted. Like many home-based providers, she found seeking outside care for her children while she worked made little sense as she saw her paycheck become smaller with each child she had.
“By then only three kids had returned out of five slots I had available,” she said. “Financially, it wasn’t even smart to try to keep it open.
“People who are working from home or have job losses just don’t need child care,” she added. “It hurts for people looking for child care, though.”
She saw it as a temporary closure, but it soon became permanent. Cole learned in August 2020 she was pregnant with her fourth child and decided she didn’t want to take the risk of having outsiders whose exposures and masking and hygiene habits she could not control come into her home.
Though she now has another job in another industry outside her home, Cole said she would entertain the possibility of restarting the day care.
