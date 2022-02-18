ANDERSON — Melting snow dumped on the area two weeks ago coupled with freezing rain and up to an inch of additional snow in some places is leaving Madison County residents and travelers wary of additional flooding.
The county is dotted with fields that have become temporary ponds because of the melting snow topped by Thursday’s rains.
According to the National Weather Service, the White River at the Broadway bridge reached 10.1 feet by Thursday afternoon and was expected to crest at 12.7 feet by Friday afternoon.
In anticipation of the flooding, sandbags were made available to residents at the Madison County Highway garage on Eighth Street in Anderson.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning through 8:43 p.m. Saturday.
Public safety officials, including those at Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, caution drivers to be extra vigilant for dips in the road where water is known to pool. They advise drivers not to attempt to continue to drive through suspected high waters and to turn around and find another route.
Officials also caution to remain vigilant for dangerous black ice on roads.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported six accidents resulting property damage and six slide-offs that did not result in any damage.
Just as the previous snow melted because of warming weather, some residents awoke Friday to find their cars frozen shut and slick roads on their way to work.
Some school districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities, including Elwood Community Schools and Daleville Community Schools, reported two-hour delays for Friday.
The Elwood Public Library also delayed opening till 11:30 a.m. because of icy road conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.