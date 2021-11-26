ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is still trying to learn the circumstances that led to an Alexandria man’s death.
Dustin Porter, 44, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 11 on Ind. 32, east of the intersection with County Road 675.
Later that same day, deputies found a vehicle owned by Porter off the road on Union Road near the intersection of County Road 200 South.
Union Road is a dead-end street off County Road 200 South near Interstate 69 in Union Township.
Maj. Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the accident remains under investigation.
“We’re hoping someone will come forward to explain how Porter got from Union Road on the east side of the county to where he was struck by the vehicle,” he said.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said his office is awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology reports on Porter.
According to a press release, at the time of the accident Porter was walking in the traffic lane on the north side of the state highway.
Cole said a witness reported seeing someone walking on the north side of Ind. 32 and that Porter was missing a shoe at the crash scene.
When deputies located Porter’s vehicle on Union Road, they found a shoe in the vehicle matching the shoe where Porter was struck by the car.
Video obtained from a convenience store on East 53rd Street showed Porter inside the store wearing only one shoe.
