ANDERSON — All the roads in Madison County were considered passable Friday morning but officials urged residents to travel only if necessary.
In most areas of the county residents shoveled driveways, sidewalks and snow from around vehicles.
Jeff Dyer, executive director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said Friday that the county highway department had been concentrating on the main roads once the wind diminished overnight.
“The county remained in an “orange” travel advisory to allow the crews to clear the roads,” he said. “It’s easier to plow if there is not a lot of traffic. People are still getting stuck exiting parking lots and driveways.”
Dyer said the northern part of the county received between 9 and 10 inches of snow and roads were drifting until 10 p.m. Thursday. In the southern part of the county, which received less snow, there were drifts of two feet.
“There are 3-foot drifts in the northern part of the county that the crews are working to clear,” Dyer said.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the number of stranded motorists was reduced overnight.
“All the county roads are passable,” he said. “But I still consider them dangerous because of the drifting and there is ice under the snow.
“It could be worse,” Mellinger said.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said city employees have been clearing streets since 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We started on the side streets yesterday (Thursday),” he said. “We will work until the streets are cleared.”
Eicks said aside from the power outage on Thursday when a substation was knocked off the grid, there have been no other problems in the city.
Micah Mitchell, owner of Madison County Weather Updates, said the reports are that Anderson received 8-inches of snow, Frankton had 9-inches and Alexandria is reporting 10-inches of snow.
“We had a similar storm last February,” he said. “We received thus far three times the amount of snow this year for the entire season.”
Mitchell said the last time Madison County received a snow storm of this magnitude was in 2014.
