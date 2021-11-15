ALEXANDRIA — As Alexandria Community Schools officials planned adding a new elementary school wing onto the existing intermediate school two years ago, the initial plan was to sell the old building.
But faced with an Indiana law that could have required the district to sell the building for $1 to a charter school, board members figured they would be better stewards of the taxpayers’ resources by moving the administration into the vacated school building and selling the standalone headquarters across from the police station instead.
“Plan B has turned out to be pretty awesome,” said Alexandria’s Superintendent Melissa Brisco. “We’re not making money, but we’re avoiding some costs. It’s paying for itself in some ways.”
Alexandria is one of many districts trending toward retooling vacated school buildings as they bring more modern facilities online. The reasons vary, from frugality to practicality.
Though she was prepared to sell the elementary school building at 800 N. Central, Brisco said she was pleased the district was able to find a way to reuse it.
“Personally, this was important to me because my mother spent 30 years teaching here,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in this building as a child.”
Anderson Community Schools was one at the forefront of the trend locally when in 2011 the administration moved into the former Forest Hills Elementary School, 1600 Hillcrest Ave., which had closed its doors to students a year earlier.
The move was one of several similar moves ACS officials had made through the years. Before moving into Forest Hills, the district’s central office was at the former Southside complex, the Wigwam and at 30 W. 11th St.
“Movement into the current facility was not a part of the reason Forest Hills Elementary School closed,” said ACS spokesman Brad Meadows. “ACS has closed several school buildings over the years due to student loss. The administration functions moved here, as this was the best facility of available ACS buildings that met our needs.”
Aside from ACS officials, the 51,000-square-foot building also is home to the Anderson Education Foundation.
Another district that in recent years moved into a school building is Madison-Grant United School Corp. The difference, however, is that the administrative offices are at the still-occupied Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School.
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz said that as the district prepared to consolidate the operations of the junior and senior high schools, which previously were separate entities under the same roof, it became clear some efficiencies would be realized by merging the administrative and counseling staffs. That left an administrative area large enough to accommodate the district’s administration, he said.
“When we analyzed the dollars it would take to convert to classrooms, it was quite expensive.”
Though Madison-Grant still must maintain the former administrative building it owns next to the high school, the district immediately realized up to $600 per month in cost savings on utilities, Deetz said. And now that the building is being leased for $1,800 per month under an agreement for Aspire to operate a newly opened community clinic there, the district actually is earning money on it.
However, Deetz said, those earnings are being put in an account for maintenance and repairs.
But the benefits of district administrators having close daily contact with the students they serve is priceless, Deetz said.
“Just having that daily connection to the students brought about a different connection to their jobs and why we all work for a school corporation.”
