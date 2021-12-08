ANDERSON — A new social media policy for comments posted on Madison County platforms has been approved.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution that makes the Information Technology Department responsible for establishing and maintaining various online social media sites.
Starting July 1, the county will archive all posts on county social media sites, according to IT Director Lisa Cannon.
She said if posts are deleted, they will be archived and available to the public through a public records request.
“This is not directed at one person,” Cannon said. “We desperately need to archive all of these social media sites.”
Cannon said the policy prohibits any political postings on a county social media page and should only include government information.
As adopted, the comments policy states officials welcome submitted questions, comments and concerns.
“Please note that this is a moderated online discussion site and not a public forum,” the policy reads.
The county reserves the right to remove material that contains obscene, vulgar or sexually explicit posts; spam; advocates or depicts illegal activity; targets any ethnic, racial, religious or gender group; personal attacks; promotes a business or political campaigns; or is off topic.
Cannon said the IT department will administer all county social media sites.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said the policy relates to posts made during work hours.
“This is for any third-party posts that are included on a county’s social media site,” he said. “It’s more of a comments policy.”
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill asked why the county has Facebook pages when there already is a county webpage, and employees have email accounts.
Cannon said one county Facebook page that went dormant has been reimplemented by a third-party.
“I wish we would have acted sooner,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.