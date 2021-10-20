ANDERSON — Despite the pandemic, 2020 had a record number of new homes constructed in Madison County.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, recently said that last year a total of 139 permits were issued with a value of $36.2 million. There was no new construction in Boone and Van Buren townships in 2020.
Newman said the county is on-track this year to issue 124 permits, predominately in Fall Creek, Green and Stony Creek townships.
The county building permit totals don’t include cities and towns with their own planning departments.
Recently, county officials approved two more sections of a housing addition for Lennar Homes in Green Township.
Newman said that in 2020, Lennar Homes’ Springbrook addition accounted for 87 of the 139 permits for construction of new housing.
He said the additional two sections will provide an additional 105 homes, and that most of the lots in Springbrook have been sold.
Before 2020, there were 59 new housing starts in 2019 and 60 permits issued in 2018.
Since 2011, the value of new housing in Madison County was $143.1 million, with $69.3 million invested since 2018.
Newman said Lennar is the second-largest home builder in the United States.
“They have a history of developments in the county.”
Newman said the Lennar development has been driving construction of new housing.
“The first three sections at Springbrook are full, and the new additions are sold.”
Newman said there is a lot of interest in building more homes in the three most southern townships of the county, but no requests have been received as a Tuesday.
“Those three townships are driving the development,” he said. “The remainder of the county has remained steady when it comes to new home construction.”
Newman said the department has one inspector who also covers code violations.
As a comparison, he said the city of Anderson’s Municipal Development Department has a plumbing and electrical inspector.
“We need another inspector,” Newman said.
He said when the county was averaging 900 building permits of all types on an annual basis, there were two inspectors.
Newman said 20% of the building permits currently are for new home construction.
There are several housing projects going up in the town of Pendleton, with the planned construction of 743 new housing units.
The subdivisions under construction include:
- 240 homes at Carrick Glen by D.R. Horton, near County Road 600 South and Pendleton Avenue
- 56 upscale homes at The Falls by Silverthorne, off Old Ind. 132 near County Road 435 West
- 42 single-family attached homes at Pendle Pointe, near I-69 and the 222 exit.
Huntzinger Farms also is working on adding 405 homes to the 100 there now.
“The priority is nothing happens if it harms the historic nature of downtown,” said Town Manager Scott Reske. “Pendleton would be 40,000 people if we developed all the land within the boundaries right now. We’re planning for 40,000 while still at 4,500.”
Reske said Pendleton’s population is poised to grow by 30% in the next 18 months as pressure from Indianapolis pushes people northward, and that the town’s eventual population is expected to grow tenfold.
