ALEXANDRIA — Gospel Artist and Alexandria Resident Woody Wright will be returning to the Madison County 4-H Fair for his 15th Woody and Friends Concert, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Every year, Wright has brought in renowned gospel and country talent to accompany him, including Bill Gaither and The Oak Ridge Boys.
This year, he'll be bringing YouTube Sensations known as The Singing Contractors.
The duo consisting of Josh Arnett and Aaron Gray has garnered 100 million views on YouTube, a 2019 appearance on the Fox and Friends Morning Show, according to the group's website.
Arnett later explained the group's origin to Billboard Magazine in 2019.
"Six or seven years ago, we started subcontracting off the same guy, and that’s how this all started,” Arnett explained in the article.
“We’d get on a job site and we’d be alone in the house and we’d strike up a tune."
The two recorded themselves and voila, a career was born.
Wright said he met the group at a fall festival hosted by the Gaithers and has kept in touch ever since.
The duo recorded "Hard Workin' Man" in 2022 and Wright was asked to be the emcee for the accompanying DVD.
Concerts, like the one in Alexandria are a great part of small town life, according to Wright.
Wright received a taste of such a life nearly 20 years ago, when he and his now-wife Vonnie settled in Alexandria.
"When I got here, I didn't know anyone and there was a group of men, they used to meet on Tuesdays," Wright recalled.
"Anywhere from 25 to 45 guys get together in the Bakery and have a men's prayer group and sharing time together. I got to know so many fellas through that."
That group now meets on Wednesday morning. Regular members are Wright and Mike Owen, owner of Owen Memorial Service.
Owen described Wright as a "well-loved personality" and a "down home, small town guy."
"We adopted him when he moved (and) married Vonnie," Owen said.
Wright said he enjoys Alexandria and hopes folks will come and enjoy the concert and the fair.
"It's a great chance to see old friends, to make new friends and have a night of clean entertainment," Wright said.