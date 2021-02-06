ANDERSON — Brynn Bell was sure she and her 7-year-old daughter, Annabelle Worsham, would have to bundle up against Arctic weather Saturday.
But as they stepped outside on their way to an open house at Pulp and Pine DIY Craft Studio, they were greeted by a pleasant surprise. It wasn't much colder than it had been a day or two before.
“We saw the ice this morning and saw the snow was melting more than we thought, so we put on our boots and decided to come out,” Bell said.
The sun shone brightly Saturday morning as the thermometer registered a chilly 6 degrees. By afternoon, the temperature had climbed into the 20s, and the biting wind that had blown earlier in the week was calm.
The temperature is expected to drop again, dipping to a low of 7 degrees by 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the national Weather Service. The bitter Arctic cold is expected to stick around into the week and eventually bring in snow and sub-zero wind chills.
A travel advisory was issued for Madison County on Friday, and county officials have declared a state of emergency through noon Wednesday.
Melissa O’Connor had no idea weeks ago what the weather might be as she planned the re-opening of Pulp and Pine after a five-week renovation of the new studio at 910 N. Main Street. O’Connor, who started the studio as a mobile business in 2018, wanted to double the space of the stationary studio she had moved into in April 2019.
“It was timing, really,” she said. “My lease was up. That was a big factor.”
The threat of bone-chilling weather didn't deter Bell and the dozens of other women who attended the open house Saturday. They sat at tables awash in washi tape and strips of patterned paper, making home décor items and memory jars.
“We’re kind of here to support and see the new place. It’s so amazing,” Bell said.
O’Connor said there isn’t much that can keep women from crafting, including the weather and COVID-19.
“COVID actually benefited us,” she said. “We made to-go kits that we sold from my front porch. We gained a tremendous amount of customers from that.”
