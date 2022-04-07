ANDERSON — Within the next few months, the first park-and-ride location will be opening in Anderson through an agreement with the Meijer store.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said Thursday that Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority has partnered with the area agency to develop the ride share program.
Bridges said it will provide commuters the opportunity to connect with other people to share rides to Indianapolis or other areas in the region.
“This will save money and reduce pollution,” he said.
The Council of Governments is the primary transportation planning agency for Madison County, Daleville (Delaware County) and Fortville (Hancock County).
Ryan Phelps, a COG staff member, explained there was a gap for where people could park for a ride-and-share program.
“Madison County is a pilot program,” Phelps said. “Meijer is designating 20 parking spaces in Anderson for the park-and-ride program.”
Bridges said Miller Transportation provides bus service on a daily basis to Indianapolis and could pick up passengers at the Meijer lot.
He said the regional transit agency has two or three vans that could be used for carpooling. Bridges said a driver will be provided, and each passenger would pay a fare for transportation to Indianapolis.
In other business, Bridges announced that the Madison County Council of Governments is undergoing a name change in the next several months.
The new name will be Heartland Council of Governments, and a new logo for branding is being developed.
“There will be some minor changes, but all the email accounts will remain the same,” Bridges said.
He explained that providing services to Daleville and Fortville, which are not in Madison County, prompted the name change.
“We have sought work in other counties, and we lost the opportunity because of the name.”