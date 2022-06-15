ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is returning $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the county.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Health Department, informed Board of Health members Wednesday the funds intended to construct a storage building have been returned.
Mellinger said the Department of Health is instead using some of the Medicaid reimbursement funds from providing COVID-19 vaccinations for the construction of the building.
The Indiana State Department of Health collected the Medicaid reimbursement for the county in the amount of $447,885.
She said currently the department’s mobile unit and personal protection equipment is being stored at the Madison County Emergency Management Agency storage building, which has limited space available.
The Health Department storage building will be a 72-foot by 140-foot barn-like building to be constructed in county owned property on Broadway. The building will include an office and restroom areas.
“We have enough money from the Medicaid reimbursement to pay for the storage facility,” she said.
The estimated cost is $550,000.
Mellinger said the department is working on the specifications for the building that have to be approved by the Madison County Commissioners for the acceptance of bids for the project.
She estimated the bids would be received in September.
In other business, the Board of Health voted to approve the proposed 2023 budget for the Health Department.
The proposed budget for next year is $1,518,079, an increase over the 2022 budget of $1,467,019.
Mellinger said the increase was included to cover any potential pay increase approved by the Madison County Council during the preparation of the 2023 budget.