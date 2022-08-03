ANDERSON — When it comes to deadly health problems, Madison County's concerns reflect the entire nation's.
The top three leading causes of death nationally in 2020 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19, according to the most recent report from the National Center for Health Statistics.
In Madison County, cancer and heart disease are major causes of premature death. Accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases and diabetes are big factors, too, as reported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.
When looking at major local health concerns, not just causes of death, Administrator Stephenie Mellinger said the Madison County Health Department is strategically working on combating three challenges: heart disease, diabetes and low birth weight.
“They're really nothing new and not really surprising, as they've been challenges for this county for quite a while,” Mellinger said of the 2020 statistics. “That's what we intend to really dive into now that COVID isn't necessarily front and center like it was a year ago. We do have an opportunity to work more on other health conditions.”
Additionally, a big challenge in Madison County is health equity, according to Mellinger. She noted that the health department will be seeking to provide health opportunities for everyone in the community when addressing local disparities.
Veda Morris-May, CEO of the local Minority Health Coalition, said Madison County has a problem with providing access to affordable quality care and that minorities in the county have the highest incidences of heart disease and diabetes. She urges efforts to bridge the gap and create more trust in the healthcare system.
“I think our health care providers are making great strides to reach out to the community as a whole, to let them know what resources are available,” Morris-May said.
“I do really feel like since I've started in the last year that we are making more efforts to do more outreach in the minority community. We'll just have to continue to work at it. Let people know what's available, especially when it's a matter of concern about cost.”