ANDERSON — The Madison County Plan Commission has hired an interim director to oversee operations of the county’s planning department.
The Plan Commission voted Tuesday to hire former Pendleton planning director Rachel Christenson to serve as interim director. She is currently employed with HWC Engineering.
Current director Brad Newman has been out because of illness for several weeks, which has delayed some rezoning petitions.
Newman’s absence from work will cause a delay in considering the new solar energy ordinance for Madison County.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said all three people considered for the interim director’s position indicated the ordinance would have to get input from a new director.
Newman has been working on drafting the new solar ordinance for approximately 18 months.
The county has extended a moratorium on any large-scale solar energy developments through the end of 2022 or until a new ordinance is drafted.
Newman has served as planning director since 2013.
Commissioner John Richwine, a member of the Plan Commission, said he was not certain when Newman will return back to work or if he will continue as director in the future.
“We need someone in the office,” he said.
Richwine received the names of three possible planning consultants that could work 16 to 20 hours per week in the office and be on call.
He said the Madison County Council has been informed that additional funding would be required to pay Christenson for up to 16 weeks of employment as interim director.
Richwine said an interim director needed to be hired two weeks ago.
“I’m not confident Brad (Newman) will be back,” Richwine said. “It will time to hire a new director and we will need money than what we currently pay for the position.”
