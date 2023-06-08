Madison County impacted by Canadian wildfires and drought conditions

ANDERSON — Madison County and much of Central Indiana has been experiencing a decrease in air quality, which can make breathing difficult for some.
Anderson and other parts of Madison County experienced an unhealthy decline in air quality Tuesday morning, according to Indiana Department for Environmental Management’s Air Quality Index.
Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada is the largest contributing factor, according to Cody Moore, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
However, the high pressure system moving through the area has added to the misery.
High pressure systems keep particles near the Earth’s surface, leading to higher concentrations of particles, according to Moore.
Such particles can greatly affect those with breathing difficulties, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.
Madison County is under an air quality alert and will be until late Thursday evening, Moore said.
Central Indiana is also experiencing drought conditions, Moore said. The NWS has a drought monitor which measures drought intensity.
Intensities range from 0 to 4, 4 being the highest. As of May 30, Central Indiana resides at 0 for “abnormally dry.”
Such conditions could make burning potentially hazardous. Moore recommended residents exercise caution when engaging in such activities at least until the weekend.
Madison County is slated to have rain Saturday night and most of the day Sunday, according to the NWS website.