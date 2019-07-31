ANDERSON – Madison County's voters could see a change in how voting is conducted starting with the November election.
The Madison County Election Board recently voted to purchase new equipment from Election Systems & Software, or ESS, that will provide a paper ballot.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners and Madison County Council need to approve a new lease agreement and provide additional funding.
Madison County paid $226,860 to ESS in 2018 for the lease of the voting machines and software.
Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk, said the lease payment is expected to increase by $70,000 a year.
“The goal is to get the new voting machines for the fall election,” Pratt said. “We will need time to test the new equipment.”
Pratt said voters will use the touch screen as usual, but will then receive a paper receipt for their review. Once the voter verifies the ballot, it will be scanned and counted and placed in a secure lock box, she said.
If an error is made, the original ballot will be destroyed and the voter can vote again, she said.
“This will allow for a recount if one is requested,” she said. “Currently we can only do a recount on absentee ballots.”
Pratt said the new voting method makes the process more accountable.
The state is requiring all counties to go to a paper ballot system by 2029.
“We will be trading in the current equipment,” Pratt said. “We think that voters will like the new machines.”
Another goal is to establish voter centers in Madison County in time for the 2020 election, Pratt said, saving taxpayers money by having fewer precincts and poll workers.
She said the county will have to purchase electronic poll books to implement the vote centers to verify a person is registered to vote.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said paper ballots will be required by the federal government in the future out of concerns over potential computer hacking.
“The new machines for the county are a necessity,” he said. “The current machines are wearing out.
“It will provide more confidence for the voters that the count will be more accurate,” Willis said.
He said this year the Election Board has approved the consolidating of precincts to reduce costs and alleviate the problem of finding poll workers on Election Day.
“The sites and hours of operation of the vote centers in 2020 have not been finalized,” Willis said. “People will be able to vote anywhere in the county a week before the elections.
“Going to vote centers with different hours of operation will make it more convenient for people that are working to cast a ballot,” he said.
Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said there are problems at times with the calibrations on the current voting machines, which were purchased in 2006.
“We can’t replace them, because they don’t sell them anymore,” she said. “We have to do it.”
Watkins said going to a paper verification process is a great step for the county.
“It will increase voter confidence,” she said.
Watkins said the county might go to vote centers in the future, but urged the program has to be implemented correctly.
