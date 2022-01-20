ANDERSON — A Madison County man died at an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday crash north of Anderson.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 500 North and Ind. 9 at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday.
Randy Closser, 72, was traveling west on County Road 500 North and there was a vehicle traveling north on Ind. 9 making a turn onto the county road, according to Major Joey Cole.
Investigators said Closser’s view was blocked by the vehicle making the turn and started across Ind. 9 where it was struck in the driver’s side door by a car being driven by Teresa Fordham, 65.
Both Fordham and Closser was transported by ambulance to an Anderson hospital. Closser was then transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
