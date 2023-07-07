ANDERSON — Being a master gardener is not only about growing plants, it's about reaching out and educating the public.
The annual garden tour is a way for them to do that.
The Madison County Master Gardener's Association will be hosting the 22nd Anniversary Madison County Garden Tour on July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gruenewald Historic House Gardens.
After purchasing their tickets, guests will receive a map with each of the 11 gardens selected for the tour, according to Beth Vansickle, extension educator for Madison County Purdue Extension, the organization responsible for the master gardener program.
The tour will be sending guests from Alexandria to Daleville.
Each garden's content ranges from flowers to produce.
Vansickle said the event is a great opportunity for gardeners amateur and master alike to exchange ideas and learn new things.
Homeowners and gardeners will also be present to chat and answer questions throughout the day.
For those not interested in gardening, Vansickle said, it's an opportunity to spend the day looking at beautiful gardens.
Gardens won't be the only things available to guests. They will also be able to check out the Gruenewald House until 4 p.m., according to Kay Bale, a member of the Madison County Master Gardener's Association.