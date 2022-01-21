20211007-nws-billwatson 1.JPG

The Rev. William “Bill” Watson, left, will take over as president of the Anderson/Madison County NAACP branch next week. Current President James Burgess, right, is resigning effective Oct. 15 after leading the local branch for 30 years.

 Photos by John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — The new leadership of the Madison County Chapter of the NAACP is looking for input from the community on the future direction of the organization.

NAACP President Bill Watson said a community meeting is set for Wednesday at the Anderson Impact Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

Watson said the wearing of masks is required and social distancing will be requested as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a chance for the community to meet the local leadership of the organization,” Watson said. “This is a listening session.”

Watson said the NAACP leadership wants to know what is important for local residents and their views with respect to civil rights.

There will be a representative of the Indiana State NAACP to discuss redistricting of political districts in the state.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.