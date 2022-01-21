ANDERSON — The new leadership of the Madison County Chapter of the NAACP is looking for input from the community on the future direction of the organization.
NAACP President Bill Watson said a community meeting is set for Wednesday at the Anderson Impact Center from 5 to 7 p.m.
Watson said the wearing of masks is required and social distancing will be requested as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a chance for the community to meet the local leadership of the organization,” Watson said. “This is a listening session.”
Watson said the NAACP leadership wants to know what is important for local residents and their views with respect to civil rights.
There will be a representative of the Indiana State NAACP to discuss redistricting of political districts in the state.
