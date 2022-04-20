Last month, Roger Bramwell started his journey from Ukraine back to Indiana as the war between Russia and Ukraine continued.
“So many innocent Ukrainians are being slaughtered,” he said. “For the whole world to sit back and watch an entire nation be destroyed before their eyes is just beyond my comprehension.”
Bramwell, who is originally from Madison County, has been traveling to Ukraine for missionary work since he retired 27 years ago.
When the war started, he insisted he would not leave Ukraine so he didn’t have to leave those whom he considers family, including the family of two young boys — Mark and Adrian. Ultimately, he left due to not being able to leave his apartment because of the war.
Since his return to Indiana, Bramwell has been able to stay in contact with the two boys and their mother, chatting via an app that lets them video chat and send messages.
“I send (Mark) pictures of things we’ve done in the past, and I sent a picture yesterday (Tuesday) of these giant rabbits … he thought that was pretty cool,” he said.
Bramwell said he has also used the app to chat with other Ukrainians that he knows from his missionary work. He tells them to message him at least once a day so he knows that they are safe, given the current situation.
The seven-hour time difference between Indiana and Ukraine has affected Bramwell’s sleep schedule, as he stays awake to chat and video call with people in Ukraine.
Bramwell said that while he does love America, his heart in is Ukraine. He is eager to return to Ukraine as soon as he can.
“I can’t really relax or be comfortable here because I’m constantly thinking about what I need to do and how soon I can get back.”
However, since being back in the States, Bramwell has reunited with members of his family. He is currently staying with his brother, Rick Bramwell, who writes a weekly column for The Herald Bulletin.
“He told me he wanted to help me,” Bramwell said of his brother.
Bramwell also had the chance to see his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren whom he has not seen in quite some time.
“I hadn’t seen them in a long time. It was nice to see them.”
Bramwell is also going to undergo upper spine surgery while in the States, though the process has already been delayed.
He hopes to go back once he is healed from his surgery. A friend asked him what he would do if he couldn’t fly into Ukraine.
“I’ll fly to Poland and cross the boarder that way. There (are) ways to get back if you want to get back. If the British prime minster can get there, I can, too.”
Bramwell noted that while there have been some nice moments, such as being able to see his son, the current situation in Ukraine is always heavy on his mind.