ANDERSON — Twenty-seven years ago, Madison County native Roger Bramwell started traveling to Ukraine for missionary work.
During his trips, he became attached to the people, including a family with two young boys that Bramwell considers grandsons. Due to this connection, Bramwell now resides in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Two weeks ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Bramwell insisted he would remain, despite the volatile situation, because of his deep attachment to the boys. And Mark and Adrian were staying, too, as their parents are very loyal Ukrainians and wanted to stay and defend their county.
However, on March 3, Bramwell began his journey out of Ukraine. After spending a week in his apartment without being able to leave, he had tried to visit Mark, Adrian and their parents, though he was unable to due to road closures.
Bramwell was able to hitch a ride to border with Poland.
“When we were within five or six miles of the border, cars are lined up, bumper to bumper,” he said, noting that there were also about 300 people on foot waiting to enter Poland.
Bramwell went into the convenience store near the border to get warm, and a woman approached him. She said she was helping handicapped and elderly people cross the border. Bramwell, who has a bad back that affects his ability to walk long distances and recently had spinal surgery, was able to beat the line at the border because of this woman’s kindness.
Once in Poland, there was another line of about 300 people waiting to catch buses. Again, Bramwell was able to skip the line and board the bus before those in the line.
“In my mind, it was God taking care of me and expediting the whole situation.”
He feels that if he had not been fortunate enough to skip the lines, he would still be waiting due to the large crowds.
In total, his journey took four days to complete, and he had around 24 hours of sleep the whole trip.
Bramwell is now in Warsaw, Poland, though he will be heading out on Wednesday, March 9. He will catch a flight out of Poland to Chicago. His youngest brother, Randy, and his older brother, Rick, who writes a sports column for The Herald Bulletin, will pick him up and bring him back to Madison County.
“I know the average mindset of an American is that I should just be overjoyed about being back in America, but I won’t be because those two little boys are still over there (Ukraine) in harm’s way,” Bramwell said.
Bramwell was able to chat virtually with Mark and Adrian on Tuesday, but he said it is not the same.
When the attacks on Ukraine started, the young boys and their family was staying in a shelter at a local church in Kyiv. Due the extreme nature of the situation in Kyiv, the family has since left the shelter and is staying with relatives in a different part of Ukraine.
“Putin has said that he is going to take all of Ukraine. I don’t think there’s going to be any safe place eventually,” Bramwell said.
