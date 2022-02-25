ANDERSON — Roger Bramwell, a Madison County native, began traveling to Ukraine 27 years ago for missionary work. During his trips there, Bramwell got attached to the people there and began extending his visits.
“Nothing against America, but this is where my heart is,” he said.
On Thursday, Bramwell, who lives in the capital of Kyiv, spotted a tank coming down the street with soldiers who, on the surface, appeared to be Ukrainian soldiers.
“Two or more Russian soldiers put on Ukrainian uniforms and they were getting by with it pretty well until they decided to swing the tank around and run over a civilian car,” Bramwell said.
The car’s roof was ripped off and the car appeared to be totaled. The occupant survived.
“There were three men with crowbars trying to pry the door open to get this guy out of his car,” Bramwell said.
Once the imposters were noticed, Bramwell said, they were shot.
Bramwell also said that on Thursday, Russians had tried to occupy an airport about 20 miles from Kyiv.
“That would’ve been a good location for Putin to fly more troops in and equipment,” he said.
Russian paratroopers landed and took over the airport; however, by Friday, the Ukrainian government announced that it had regained control of the airport.
Bramwell said the situation for Ukrainians is very stressful.
“You never know from one minute to the next whether a rocket or artillery is going to hit the building you’re living in and completely demolish it,” he said.
While staying in Ukraine, Bramwell became close with a family with two young sons. The family is currently staying in a church’s basement for safety.
He said he would join them in staying at the church’s basement but prefers staying in his own bed. He is also fearful of being carjacked.
“The situation is so volatile over here that somebody could pull a gun on you and say, ‘Give me your car,’ and what do you do? You get out and give it to them.”
He explained that keeps his car in his garage and that he also has his window blinds closed so that no one could tell that the lights were on or that he was home.
The reason Bramwell is remaining in Ukraine is because of the two boys, Mark and Adrian, whom he loves like they’re his biological grandchildren.
“Their parents are very loyal Ukrainians,” he said. “They want to stay here and defend their county, and I won’t leave without those boys.”
Bramwell said that on Friday, the boys were begging for him to visit, but with the city under martial law, that wasn’t possible.
He explained that the current events in Ukraine have made him realize even more how quickly one’s life could be taken.
“Anything could happen,” he said.
