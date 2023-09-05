ANDERSON — Madison County anticipates closing on the purchase of land for a new jail within the next two weeks.
The county has reached an agreement to purchase the Meijer-owned property in north Anderson for the site of a new county jail.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners last month announced an agreement to purchase a 43-acre site on Broadway Street to the west of the Captain D’s restaurant.
The purchase price for the site is $795,000.
The appraisal done for Meijer set the price at $800,000 and the county’s appraisal was in the amount of $790,000.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said Tuesday the legal documentation for the purchase is 99% complete.
He said the sale could be finalized at the Sept. 19 meeting or at a special meeting.
The sale is contingent on obtaining the necessary zoning from the city of Anderson and three studies of the site.
The commissioners approved contacts with RQAW in the amount of $24,000 for a land survey; Alt & Witzig Engineering for geological testing at a cost of $15,700; and SBE to conduct the Phase I environmental testing at a cost of $2,250.
The property is currently zoned for residential use and Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property has to be rezoned for business or industrial use.
Stires said the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals will have to approve a special use for the placement of the jail on the property.
The county is looking at spending $89 million on the facility.
The Madison County Council approved a 0.2% increase in the income tax that would generate about $5.4 million on an annual basis to pay for construction of the new jail.
Sanjay Patel with RQAW said last year that the preliminary design is for a two-pod plan to house inmates with a central control point that can oversee all the individual cell blocks.
As proposed, one pod would house 237 inmates and the second would house 139 with space allocated for expansion.
Patel said there are rooms for the medical staff, classrooms and isolation rooms.
He said the design will make classifying the inmates easier and that with the sight and sound isolation, it will allow for the movement of prisoners when necessary.