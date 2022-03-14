ANDERSON — Madison County has joined several other local government entities in opting back into an opioid settlement.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted to rejoin the class action lawsuit that was filed by the state in 2017 against opioid manufacturers.
The municipalities and the counties joined several throughout the state last June in opting out of a likely $26 million settlement with the state because they believed they could receive more money and because the agreement would have prevented future lawsuits against other manufacturers and distributors.
The Indianapolis law firm of Cohen & Malad, hired by the county, recommended that Madison County opt to rejoin the settlement.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said Madison County can expect to receive $2,836,384 in the settlement with the McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen Corp.
He said the county is expected to receive $665,132 from defendant Johnson & Johnson.
The agreement also includes a reduction from 30% to 15% of the final settlement that will be paid to the Cohen & Malad.
The law firm will receive $304,663 of the county’s estimated settlement amount.
Graham said the firm still will be paid a total of 30%, with the other half coming out of the state’s part of the settlement.
“I don’t know how the funds can be used,” he said. “Since it deals with the opioid epidemic, a large portion will go toward public health.”
Graham said the county will have to establish a separate fund and is awaiting the guidelines on how those funds can be spent.
He said the county should receive its portion of the settlement by the end of the year.
Pendleton, Elwood and Alexandria have all rejoined the class action lawsuit.
Alexandria’s share is expected to come to Indiana would be about $218,482 from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and $51,284 from Johnson & Johnson.
Elwood could expect about $434,484 from the distributors and about $101,886 from Johnson & Johnson.
Pendleton’s anticipated share of the settlement would amount to about $153,445 from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and about $35,983 from Johnson & Johnson.
In other business, the commissioners adopted an ordinance establishing parking fines for the spaces located along Ninth Street on the south side of the Madison County Government Center.
Parking is limited to one-hour and the Sheriff’s Department will enforce the parking time limit.
The fine is $10 for the first offense, $25 for a second offense and $50 for a third offense.
The collected fines will be placed in the county’s general fund.
